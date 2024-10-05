wrestling / News
Backstage Notes Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood: NXT Wrestlers Backstage, Liv Morgan Update, More
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood event in Atlanta, which could include possible spoilers.
* A low rider for Dominik Mysterio is at tonight’s show.
* Metro Boomin’ is also at the show.
* Liv Morgan missed an appearance earlier today but is okay and will still wrestle at tonight’s event.
* Smackdown was wrestling-heavy last night, which may be the plan going forward for shows surrounding premium live events.
* Trick Williams is at the venue for Bad Blood. It’s unknown if he will appear. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend are also backstage.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI
- Note on Why GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Isn’t A Part of WWE Bad Blood
- CM Punk Wants To Bring Hell in a Cell Back To What It Was, Thinks His Feud Is Worthy Of It
- Booker T On the Importance Of Hell in a Cell To CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Feud