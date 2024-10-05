Backstage Notes Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood: NXT Wrestlers Backstage, Liv Morgan Update, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood event in Atlanta, which could include possible spoilers.

* A low rider for Dominik Mysterio is at tonight’s show.

* Metro Boomin’ is also at the show.

* Liv Morgan missed an appearance earlier today but is okay and will still wrestle at tonight’s event.

* Smackdown was wrestling-heavy last night, which may be the plan going forward for shows surrounding premium live events.

* Trick Williams is at the venue for Bad Blood. It’s unknown if he will appear. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend are also backstage.