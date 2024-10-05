Jim Ross On Why He Hasn’t Watched An Full Episode Of Mr. McMahon Docuseries

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics including the Vince McMahon documentary that Netflix released. Here are the highlights:

On the Mr. McMahon documentary: “I have not invested. I’ve read some reviews; I’ve seen some clips. But to say I’ve watched an entire episode, I have not. And I’m not mad at it, I’m not boycotting it. It’s just that — you know, I’m not so sure I even get Netflix. If I watch this show on Netflix, it’ll be the first Netflix presentation that I’ve checked out. And I hear good things about it, I’m not angry. Just — you know, I’m not as technically friendly as a lot of guys, so I don’t put myself in that position. There’s plenty to watch on television other than that if I choose to now. Now will I someday break down so to speak and watch it? Without a doubt.”

On not being interviewed for documentary: “When I heard about it being made, I expected my agent Barry Bloom would have something in that space. But they never approached us. Bill Simmons’ group never approached us. And this is going to sound really stupid, but I’m not so sure I would have done it anyway. It depends on what they would be looking for, and I’ve got everything they would be looking for. Sensationalism, you know, all these things. Working for Vince is an adventure… I would have had to think about it. But nonetheless, I never got a call on it, if I was interested or whatever.”

