Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles Update

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from last night’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his return to TV last night and faced Carmelo Hayes. However, the match was stopped when it appeared Styles suffered an injury, granting Hayes the win. Fightful reports that Styles is not hurt, and the segment was all an injury angle.

Styles is reportedly doing fine and is not legitimately injured. Additionally, Chad Barbash was the writer internally listed for Styles’ promo segment.

– Chelsea Green reportedly received high praise for the reaction she received during the Dumpster Match with Michin. WWE also reportedly took photos and some “digital skits” following the match.

– Fightful reports that the teams in the main event ladder match for last night’s show are emerged from the match unscathed. WWE officials were reportedly pleased with how the match turned out. Also, Fightful notes that WWE is now listing DIY as “#DIY” internally.

– The internal name for last night’s SmackDown in Nashville, Tennessee was “#Trashville.” Also, the writer for the opening of last night’s show was reportedly Sondra Lacey.