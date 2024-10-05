AJ Styles Returns On WWE Smackdown, Match With Carmelo Hayes Stopped Due To Injury

AJ Styles made his return to WWE Smackdown and faced Carmelo Hayes in a match that was stopped due to injury. Styles made his return to open Friday’s show and expressed regret for his actions leading up to his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle. Hayes them came out and mocked Styles, who challenged him to a match. Hayes declined but LA Knight came out and said he’d argue for Hayes to get a shot at his US Championship if Hayes can beat Styles.

The match then began and during the commercial break, Styles was checked by medical due to an apparent leg injury. The match continued, but was stopped after Styles hit a neckbreaker over the bad knee and both men went down. The ref then stopped the match and gave Hayes the win by forfeit. Styles limped away from the ring under his own power.