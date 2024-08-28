Eric Bischoff Hopes AEW All In Was Bryan Danielson’s Last Full-Time Match

On AEW All In 2024 reaction show, Eric Bischoff talked about Bryan Danielson winning the World Heavyweight Title from Swerve Strickland and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On All In being Bryan Danielson’s last full-time wrestling match: “I hope it is for Bryan’s sake, and for his family’s sake. Bryan’s an amazing athlete. He was an amazing athlete before he ever got into professional wrestling. He’s a real athlete, and he’s mentally tough and physically, obviously, very tough. But there comes a point when you’ve achieved so much — just stop while you’re healthy and you can spend the rest of your life being grateful for it without hobbling around or in a wheelchair, or worse. Kids are still so young. He’s made a ton of money. It’s not going to be an issue for him for the rest of his life. Dude, enjoy it. Get closer to your kids. You have an opportunity Bryan that very few people have at your age. So I hope he makes the most of it.”

On Swerve Strickland’s World Title run: “I’ve been a fan of Swerve’s since the get-go. Since you talked me into doing that Prince Nana thing. And I thought, ‘Well, I better find out who I’m having fun with here.’ And then I started watching Swerve, and then I got into his character quite a bit. Obviously, I had a pretty strong opinion about when he won the World Championship and how that was presented. I had my own opinions of that, and I’ve been following him fairly closely since.

“I loved the interview he did a couple of weeks ago with JR. That made me more of a Strickland fan than anything I’ve seen him do in the ring. Because he was in character in a very natural, authentic way that made me believe. Now, a lot of that has to do with JR. Even to this day, JR brings a reality to his interviews and commentary — which, by the way, nice to hear [him] in that final match. But JR is going to also bring the best out of someone when it comes to — to me, that’s the most impressive thing I’ve seen Swerve do. But again, that’s because of the way I look at things.”

