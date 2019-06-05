Eric Bischoff on His Failed Plans to Split nWo and WCW Into Brands, When He knew He Had Too Many nWo Members

– During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about how his plans fell through to make WCW and nWo separate brands. Bischoff was answering a fan question about when he knew he had too many nWo members and recalled his plan to split nWo off as its own brand, which would have taken over Nitro while WCW ran on Thunder. Those plans eventually fell apart, which led to an overload of talent in the stable.

As to when he knew realized he had too many nWo members, Bischoff answered:

“Towards the end of 1998 when I realized that I was gonna have a really difficult time effectively splitting the brands between Thunder and Nitro. We kind of had the handcuffs put on us financially, and we just weren’t able to do the job that I knew we needed to do in order to effectively create two separate brands. And at that point I had already built the nWo up, anticipating a split and realized it wasn’t really gonna happen the way I wanted it to. But yet, I had all this nWo talent roster built up. So it was toward the end of ’98.”

