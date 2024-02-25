Eric Bischoff Recalls Promoting Hulk Hogan’s 2009 Australian Tour, Praises Brian Gewirtz

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about what it was like to promote the Hulk Hogan tour in 2009, former WWE head of creative Brian Gewirtz, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Brian Gewirtz: “Brian is a great guy and extraordinarily talented. But yeah, you know, you strike that relationship with the right talent. And as in the case of Brian Gewirtz [doing so with The Rock], you know, his career has been outstanding ever since he left WWE as a result of it.”

On promoting Hulk Hogan’s 2009 Australian tour: “They chose us because there was a promoter in Sydney who typically did rock and roll. You know, they promoted the Rolling Stones and every major act. They were massive, massive promoters in Australia, perhaps the biggest in the country. And [they] wanted to bring Hulk Hogan and a Hulk Hulk Hogan tour to Australia. So they funded it. They made the offer through my agents at the time, brought us all together, and we did it. It was exciting in many respects.

“It was tough and unfortunately, you know, the promoters I think had expectations that were a little bit unrealistic and made financial commitments that were a little bit unrealistic. They booked some of the best buildings in the country — Sydney, Melbourne, Perth — and they didn’t make the money that they should have made. But we had an amazing experience. It was a lot of fun. Ric Flair of course was a part of it, and the Nasty Boys and Umaga were there, and Ken Anderson was a part of the tour. A lot of — I can’t name them all because there were so many of them. But we had my wife, who was able to join us on the tour. So it was a great opportunity for her to see Australia, so I have very fond memories of it as long as I don’t think about the financial part of it.”

