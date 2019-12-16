Eric Bischoff On Rumor That He Wasn’t Included In nWo Hall of Fame Induction Because He Left WWE On Bad Terms, Why He Thinks WWE Didn’t Include Him

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff addressed rumors that he wasn’t included in the recently announced nWo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman are being inducted as the nWo) because he left the company on bad terms earlier this year. Bischoff said he doesn’t think that was the reason. Highlights are below.

On his reaction to not being included with the nWo for the WWE Hall of Fame induction: “My first reaction was, it’s about fucking time, number one. And then with regard to myself, I didn’t really start thinking about it until again, my Twitter feed started blowing up, I went, ‘Well, it is a little weird.'”

On rumors that WWE didn’t include him was because of his recent stint with the company: “No, because, as a matter of fact, they just reached out to me today and asked me to do some things on the Network, so it’s not like I don’t have a good relationship with them. I left on good terms. I had a good conversation with Vince after I left. Absolutely enjoyed to death working with everybody that I did. And I’ve had some of the top executives in the company reach out to me in great support. So I don’t think that’s it.”

On why he thinks WWE didn’t include him with the nWo: “I think, look, if there’s anything, I still think, and I don’t know what the process is, I don’t know if there’s a committee of people that discuss the Hall of Fame, or if it’s one person’s job, I don’t know what the criteria is, it’s all subjective. But I think if there’s anything that may still get under people’s crawl, in many cases they probably won’t even admit it to themselves, is that it was an idea that changed the industry that wasn’t theirs. I still believe that there is a little bit of, I don’t know if it’s resentment, as much as it is an overall desire to rewrite history and make it look like the nWo was originally a WWE idea, I don’t know, I really don’t. But I don’t worry about it, I don’t think about it until this time of year rolls around and especially this year for obvious reasons.”

