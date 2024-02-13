On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the recent angle on AEW Dynamite where The Young Bucks laid out Sting and Darby Allin after they won the Tag Team Titles ahead of Sting’s retirement match at Revolution. You can check out some highlights below:

Eric Bischoff on The Young Bucks laying out a bloody Sting and Darby Allin: “I didn’t dislike it; I didn’t like it either. I’m ambivalent about it. And part of that is because I haven’t been following, so perhaps I’m not as invested in the story as I could be. Or perhaps it’s because there’s no story to begin with.”

On the drama with CM Punk being the backstory of their heel turn: “That is so weak. That is an excuse for a match, that is not a story… You do [have to find a way to turn them heel to face Sting], but they didn’t. That’s my point. And we talked a little bit about the decentralization of control and power that social media has now, the influence social media has on professional wrestling and in the direction of characters and stories. So I understand to a degree that because of the silliness, the negativity, the CM Punk, the politics, and all that and how in the minds of some — not all — the Young Bucks were using their influence and help create that situation. And that there was a backlash. But I think there’s just no story there. It’s an excuse for a story; everything that you’ve just said supports my thesis that there is no real creativity or storytelling ability, or discipline in AEW. It’s simply creating situations that justify a match.

“And everything that you just said is an example of my criticism. There was not an inciting incident, not a compelling — that’s the key word. People say, ‘Oh, there’s such a great story in AEW!’ No there’s not. There are excuses for matches. There are angles that are used as an inciting moment to create an excuse for matches going forward. But there’s no beginning and there’s no arc to any of these stories, or the characters involved in them. Simply making — first of all, two guys that couldn’t be heels if you you soaked them in gasoline and set them on fire, they could not get heat. They’re not heels. They’re good guys, phenomenal athletes and performers that are playing the role of a heel because timing requires it. And oh yeah, there’s a little bit of this backstage political internet wrestling bulls** that we’re feeling pressure from. So I got it, let’s just make them heels. It’s not a compelling reason.”

On the Bucks’ storyline as compared to Cody Rhodes’ in WWE: It’s the exact opposite of why people are so invested in Cody Rhodes, in his story right now because of the authenticity in it. Because people can relate to how Cody Rhodes feels deep down inside, because something is being taken from him. You’ve got two guys, like I said, that are never going to be heals no matter what they do. And they’re taking on this role to support the fact that Sting wants to have a match with them. It’s interesting and for those people that are interested in seeing the best match possible with with Sting in his last match, I 100% agree that the Young Bucks are ideal candidates for that role. But it’s incumbent upon creative to make that heel turn — to make the fact that now the Young Bucks are heels, you have to make that believable. There has to be a reason for it creatively that the audience can wrap their heads around and invest in. And simply turning them heel because of some internet backstage nonsense and jealousy is not compelling.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.