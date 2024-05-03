wrestling / News
Ethan Page Gives ‘Business Update,’ Says He’s a Top Seller On Ringside Collectibles
Ethan Page took to Twitter to address a lot of attention coming his way…as a top seller at Ringside Collectibles. As reported, Page was removed from the AEW roster page on Thursday and a report said he was no longer with AEW or ROH. Page posted a video to Twitter in which he addresses his trending on social media, saying that he was going to offend some people by speaking the truth — before noting that the truth is that his action figure was a top seller at Ringside Collectibles over the last two weeks, topping people like Chris Jericho, Saraya and more.
Page does not address reports of his status at AEW, but does not that pre-orders are still available for his figure. You can pre-order one here.
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 3, 2024
