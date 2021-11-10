wrestling / News
Ethan Page On How The Pandemic Helped Him Create the Karate Man
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with DAE on Demand (via Fightful), Ethan Page spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic led to him creating his gimmick of The Karate Man in Impact Wrestling.
He said: “If you’re going to go look for one of those matches, make sure it’s mine that I shot and edited on my YouTube page. Check that one out of the two. It was honestly out of necessity. I wasn’t really making that much money during my time during the pandemic, things were rough. So, I decided to create an alter ego to create a feud with myself so I could have dueling merch and someone would buy a Karate Man shirt or an Ethan Page shirt and pick their favorite. It was more out of survival and that’s when the best ideas come when you need them.“
More Trending Stories
- Taryn Terrell Joins Lawsuit Alleging Sex Abuse at South Florida Hotel
- Chelsea Green Was Told WWE NXT Higher-Up Tried To Convince Ring Of Honor Not To Sign Her
- Note On WWE UpUpDownDown Status, Creators Believe Xavier Woods Is ‘Getting Taken Advantage Of’
- Danhausen Reacts to WWE Twitter Using His Catchphrases