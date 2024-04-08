wrestling / News
ETU Vs. Dragongate: Unlock The Unexpected Results 4.6.24: Ultimo Dragon, Mike Santana In Action
Expect The Unexpected Wrestling and Dragongate held their Unlock the Unexpected crossover show on Saturday night with Ultimo Dragon and more competing. You can see the full results from the Williamstown, New Jersey show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Ho Ho Lun def. Brayden Toon, La Estrella, and Yoya
* ETU Key To The East Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Brandon Kirk def. Kzy
* Shun Skywalker def. Alec Price
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. GOLD CLASS
* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Dragon Kid
* Ultimo Dragon def. Danny Demanto
* Mike Santana def. YAMATO
