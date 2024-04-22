Evil Uno Reveals Recent Visa Issues That Kept Him In Canada

During today’s episode of Being the Dark Order (via Fightful), Evil Uno revealed that he’s been stuck in Canada for several weeks as he had to reapply for a work visa. Uno returned at the April 17 AEW/ROH tapings.

It was also noted that the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds recently became a father. The group stated they wanted to go for the trios titles and wrestle at All In.

Uno said: “It’s nice to see you. It’s been a while. You may not know this, but we haven’t been all in the same place in about six weeks. I’ve been stuck in Canada with reapplying with my visa. If you do not know, they’re from Long Island, I’m still living in Canada now. I’m now back.“