Evil Uno On Why He Does AEW Promotion In Canada

Evil Uno does a lot of promotional work for AEW and ROH in Canada, and he recently discussed why. Uno does a lot of media tours to promote the company in his home country, and he explained why in an interview with Fightful).

“There are two reasons why it happened,” Uno said. “I still live in the region. It’s been 36 years that I’ve lived in Gatineau. I sport Gatineau and champion the city as much as I can. If you’re coming to my city, it makes no sense to give it to someone else.”

He continued, “Of course, Chris Jericho can do all of that media. You should have Chris Jericho do it. I’m local, it costs less for me to do. Also, I don’t think anyone would have the pride of being here as much as I do. For me, it was really cool. I got to do a lot of the radio channels I’ve spent the last decade listening to and a lot of the morning TV shows that I’ve spent watching. This media tour is cool for me and I’m hoping it reflects.”