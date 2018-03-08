Impact News: Feast or Fired Returning Next Week, Highlights From Lashley vs. oVe Match

– The Feast or Fired Match will return on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the news on tonight’s Crossroads special. The match sees four wrestlers compete to capture briefcases, with three containing title shots and the fourth resulting in a wrestler’s firing:

It's the ultimate match of RISK vs. REWARD as Feast or Fired returns next week. Who will win a championship match and who will be FIRED? #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/Hz9ienWI5R — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018

– Here are highlights from tonight’s Impact match between Lashley and oVe. Eddie Edwards was set to be part of the match but was out due to his orbital bone being broken by Sami Callihan’s baseball bat attack. Lashley fout alone until Brian Cage hit the ring to team with him. The two beat oVe: