WWE News: Film Starring Kurt Angle To Release Tomorrow, Dan Matha Skydiving Video, Three New YouTube Series Added To WWE Network
— The film Molly, featuring Kurt Angle, which filmed back in 2016, is set to release on May 7th, per Kurt Angle’s instagram. His brief synopsis reads: “Chasing Molly, a comedy about 2 con artists who rip off a drug kingpin (yours’ truly) and realize they messed with the wrong guy. Release date is May 7. Order at ITunes Store and On Demand everywhere. #ChasingMolly #movie #comedy”
— NXT Superstar Dan Matha was featured on WWE’s YouTube channel today, detailing his journey in learning how to skydive. He explained that many schools turned him down due to his large size, but he eventually learned from Skydive DeLand and has since successfully taken flight. You can see the video below:
— Three WWE YouTube series have been added to the Originals section of the WWE Network. These series are ‘My Son Is A WWE Superstar’, ‘My Daughter Is A WWE Superstar’ and ‘Formerly Known As’.
