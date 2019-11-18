Final Member of Women’s Team Smackdown Confirmed For Survivor Series

– WWE has made the full five-woman roster of Team Smackdown official for Survivor Series. The company announced on Sunday that Nikki Cross will be the fifth member of the team, joining Lacey Evans, Carmella, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke.

Cross faced Bayley on Friday’s Smackdown for a spot on the team, but the match ended almost immediately after Shayna Baszler and other women on the NXT roster attacked.

Survivor Series takes place on November 24th in Rosemont, Illinois and airs live on WWE Network.