WWE News: Finn Balor Fights Alongside Undisputed Era, Xia Li Gets Quick Win
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Finn Balor fought alongside the Undisputed Era against the Kings of NXT on tonight’s show. You can see a clip from the segment below, as well as the match later in the night with the Era vs. Breezango in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:
– Xia Le got a quick win over a local competitor on tonight’s show:
