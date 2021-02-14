Finn Balor Supports Open Borders for Wrestling Companies, Discusses Evolution of Bullet Club

– Bleacher Reports recently interviewed NXT World champion Finn Balor. Balor spoke about wanting open borders between wrestling promotions, the growth and changes of the Bullet Club, returning to NXT, and more. Below are some highlights.

Balor on his NXT return: “The initial thought process was we’ll go to NXT, see how it works out, and it might be three months, it might be six months, there’s no real plan. I know there’s been discussion back and forth a couple of times about whether I should go back to Raw or SmackDown, but for me, I’m very happy in NXT and I’m willing to give my heart and soul in NXT as long as there’s a position there for me. Nothing’s been concrete and there’s been no set time frame on anything. It was more like, ‘Finn, would you like to be a part of NXT?’ ‘Absolutely.’ NXT is a part of me and I want to be there. As long as there’s a position there for me, I’m very grateful for it.”

Finn Balor on wrestling brands crossing over with each other: “I know there’s a lot of cross-brand work going on, which is something I’ve been an advocate for for years. I don’t feel like we should be limited to what our contract says or what company we work for. I feel like wrestling, on the whole, can be better if we all worked together, so if that means me going to Japan or me going to Europe or me going to Mexico, I’m down to do that. I’m all for the open-border policy, not just between countries but companies as well.”

Balor on the Bullet Club: “I think it’s something that’s really stood the test of time, and it’s a credit to not only the original generation of myself, Gallows, Anderson, Tama [Tonga] and [Bad Luck] Fale but also the guys who came in after us whether it was Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and AJ [Styles]. It’s something I feel that’s grown and transitioned, and people have gotten attached to it and bonded to it. It’s something that’s developed over the years in different forms. It’s really cool to see how it’s going right now.”