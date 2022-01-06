First TBS Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite

We have the inaugural TBS Champion as determined on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jade Cargill defeat Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament to claim the title. Cargill hit Soho with the Jaded and picked up the win; you can see highlights from the match below.

The championship was revealed back in early October, with the tournament beginning on October 23rd. Soho beat Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose to hit the finals. Cargill made it to the finals with a first-round bye, then wins over Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa.

This marks Cargill’s first championship in AEW.

