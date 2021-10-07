wrestling / News
AEW Officially Announces TBS Championship For Women’s Division
AEW has officially added a new title for the women’s division, announcing the TBS Championship on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone announced to start the second hour of the show that the TBS Championship was being insitituted, with Aubrey Edwards unveiling the title. You can see a pic below, plus the club of the segment.
AEW Dynamite is headed to TBS starting in January of 2022.
AEW reveal new TBS championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9VGT1sSRWn
— C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) October 7, 2021
The TBS Championship is coming to the #AEW women's division when #AEWDynamite moves to @TBSNetwork starting January 5!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/RDe3N988th
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Scherr Comments on His WWE Release, What The News Has Taught Him
- Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title
- Bryan Danielson Thinks Match With Kenny Omega May Have Topped Wrestlemania Match with Kofi Kingston
- Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match