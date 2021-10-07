wrestling / News

AEW Officially Announces TBS Championship For Women’s Division

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW TBS Championship

AEW has officially added a new title for the women’s division, announcing the TBS Championship on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone announced to start the second hour of the show that the TBS Championship was being insitituted, with Aubrey Edwards unveiling the title. You can see a pic below, plus the club of the segment.

AEW Dynamite is headed to TBS starting in January of 2022.

