First Three Episodes Scheduled For Dark Side of the Ring Season 5
February 29, 2024
As previously reported, VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will be back for a fifth season, which premieres on March 5. The season premiere will be focused on John Tenta, aka Earthquake. You can see the schedule for the first three episodes below.
March 5: John Tenta
March 12: Buff Bagwell
March 19: Terry Gordy
The rest of the episodes include Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, The Sandman, Harley Race and Brutus Beefcake.
