First Three Episodes Scheduled For Dark Side of the Ring Season 5

As previously reported, VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will be back for a fifth season, which premieres on March 5. The season premiere will be focused on John Tenta, aka Earthquake. You can see the schedule for the first three episodes below.

March 5: John Tenta

March 12: Buff Bagwell

March 19: Terry Gordy

The rest of the episodes include Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, The Sandman, Harley Race and Brutus Beefcake.