Florida State Attorney Seeking 26 Years In Prison For Tammy Sytch On DUI Manslaughter Plea

The Florida State Attorney in Tammy Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case is seeking 26 years in prison for the former WWE star. As reported in mid-August, Sytch entered a plea of no contest to charges of DUI causing death, one count of driving with license suspended causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person, and two misdemeanor count of DUI with damage to property. The charges were in relation to a car accident in March of 2022 in in Ormand Beach, Florida where 75 year-old Julian Lasseter was killed.

According to PWInsider, attorney RJ Larizza filed a sentencing memorandom on September 26th asking for 26 years in prison for Sytch. The memorandum lays out Sytch’s extensive past criminal record in regard to driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, and other alcohol or narcotic related offenses, and argues that Sytch “is a danger to society as shown based on her past record and current offense.”

It goes on to note that the sole agreement in regard to Sytch’s plea deal was that Sytch “is to be sentenced to time served on the 6 misdemeanor charges she has pled to.” It notes that as a result, the Court has discretion in regard to the charges of DUI causing death and driving with license suspended causing death, both of which are felonies, and that “‘[b]ased on the egregiousness of the facts and the Defendant’s prior criminal history, it is the State’s belief and argument that the maximum sentence allowable by law is the only sentence appropriate for the Defendant.”

If Sytch receives the full 26 year sentence, she would be 76 years old when she is released. She is set to be sentenced on November 27th at 9 AM ET.