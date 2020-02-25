New Footage Reveals First Look at Ring Setup and Entrance Stage for WWE Super ShowDown (Video)

– Footage of the ring setup and entrance stage for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 has emerged on the Squared Circle subreddit, courtesy of user donaldrunk5. You can check out the footage below.

Based on the early footage, it appears to be an exceptionally large setup for WWE. The ring is covered by a large canopy, and there’s a huge LED screen on the entrance stage.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is slated for Thursday, February 27. The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.