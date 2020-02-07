wrestling / News
Former WCW And WWE Star Bryan Clark Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges
February 7, 2020
According to Arizona Central former wrestler Emmet Bryan Clark has pled not guilty on a series of drug related charges in the State of Arizona.
Clark was best known as Adam Bomb in WWF and Wrath/Bryan Clark in WCW.
Clark has been charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense for incidents that took place in January 2019 and April 2019.
No comment was given by The Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Clark’s attorney released a statement saying, “The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect” and that Clark “has been targeted because of his notoriety and acquaintances.”
