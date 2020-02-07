According to Arizona Central former wrestler Emmet Bryan Clark has pled not guilty on a series of drug related charges in the State of Arizona.

Clark was best known as Adam Bomb in WWF and Wrath/Bryan Clark in WCW.

Clark has been charged with conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense for incidents that took place in January 2019 and April 2019.

No comment was given by The Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Clark’s attorney released a statement saying, “The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect” and that Clark “has been targeted because of his notoriety and acquaintances.”