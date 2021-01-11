Former WWE Co-Presidents Launch Their Own Investment Company

Former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are launching their own investment company called Isos Capital Management. The two left the WWE in January of last year after working there for twelve years, since 2008. Here’s a press release:

Media and Entertainment Executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson Announce the Formation of Isos Capital Management

Firm Uniquely Positioned to Identify and Execute on Attractive Investment Opportunities in the Global Media, Entertainment and Sports Industries

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Media and Entertainment executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson today announced the formation of Isos Capital Management (“Isos” or the “Firm”) to identify and execute on attractive investment opportunities leveraging their unique operating experience, insights and network.

The Isos Co-Founders plan to invest in businesses that fit their thesis of mega trends shaping the industry and provide value creation through brand growth, digital transformation and globalization. Isos will target early, growth and late stage media, entertainment and sports companies and will consider a variety of investment vehicles.

Mr. Barrios and Ms. Wilson bring deep industry experience having worked at leading global companies in the media and sports industries including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association. Most recently, they served as Co-Presidents of WWE, Inc. (“WWE”) where they co-led the company’s day-to-day operations and strategy, building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social and direct-to-consumer media platforms. Working together for more than 11 years, Barrios and Wilson’s expertise in strategic transformations and value creation led to record revenue, profit and market capitalization.

“Global connectivity has unleashed unprecedented disruption in content creation, distribution and consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these changes and requires a new strategic framework for success,” said Mr. Barrios. “Against this backdrop, Michelle and I see unique opportunities for growth and value creation across the media, entertainment and sports ecosystem.”

“There is no better time to invest in the industry and we believe Isos offers a distinct advantage in the marketplace. We are a firm built by operators for operators, and we bring proven strategies and innovative thinking to help media, entertainment and sports companies win in the long term,” said Ms. Wilson. “George and I have worked together for more than a decade and have demonstrated how to achieve game-changing results in an evolving landscape. We look forward to utilizing our experience, insights, network and capital to partner with management teams to accelerate growth and better meet consumer needs.”