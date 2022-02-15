Former WWE & WCW Referee Mickie Henson Passes Away

Mickie Henson, who was a referee for WCW and WWE among other companies, has passed away. PWInsider reports that the longtime referee, known professionally as Mickie Jay, passed on Monday evening after a battle with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was 59 years old.

Henson began his career in 1987 as a referee using the ring name of Mickie Jay with the help of Steve Keirn, Mike Graham, and Gordon Solie in Championship Wrestling from Florida. In an interview with WWE.com when he worked there, Henson recalled his first match he refereed, saying:

“My first match was in Orlando, Fla., at the Eddie Graham Sports Complex. I think it’s been turned into apartment buildings now. The match was between Bob Cook and a young Mike Awesome. I wasn’t really all that nervous. I had watched it on television forever. I paid attention to the referees, and when I got out there I kind of just fell into it. I was lucky enough to learn from some of the best workers of the time like Dick Slater and Mike Graham so it was pretty easy to catch on.”

He eventually signed with WCW in 1992 and worked for the company for nine years until the company was sold to WWE in 2001. Among his more high-profile matches that he reffed were Kevin Nash’s win over Goldberg at Starrcade 1998 and the Bret Hart vs. Chris Benoit match in honor of Owen Hart after the latter’s passing.

Henson didn’t go over to WWE right away but was hired in 2005 by the company. He worked matches on Raw and oversaw the Hardcore Match between Edge and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 among other bouts. He was moved to ECW in 2006 and then Smackdown in 2007, eventually being released in January of 2009.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Henson.