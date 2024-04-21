wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian Defeats Eric Young In Full Metal Mayhem At TNA Rebellion

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Full Metal Mayhem TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

Frankie Kazarian proved victorious over Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match at TNA Rebellion. Kazarian got the win over his rival at Saturday’s PPV, slamming Young into a table with a Flux Capacitor to pick up the win.

You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.

Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, TNA Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

