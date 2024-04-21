wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Defeats Eric Young In Full Metal Mayhem At TNA Rebellion
Frankie Kazarian proved victorious over Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match at TNA Rebellion. Kazarian got the win over his rival at Saturday’s PPV, slamming Young into a table with a Flux Capacitor to pick up the win.
You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@FrankieKazarian just sent @TheEricYoung CRASHING through a table! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/x4wXyBvJpW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@FrankieKazarian and @TheEricYoung are teeing off with Baking Sheets! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/pShpcjIkVx
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@TheEricYoung takes a DEVASTATING move through the table! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/FhRFKhUOrz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
