Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Should Bring Back Cyber Sunday

With Triple H making changes as head of creative for WWE currently, everyone has ideas about what sort of alterations they would like to see, and Freddie Prinze Jr. is no different. In the most recent Wrestling With Freddie podcast, he discussed the pay-per-view he thinks deserves a revival by WWE (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On why he appreciates the online fan voting aspect of Cyber Sunday: “It was a legit vote, and every time that the vote came in, that’s who went in and wrestled, and I never knew that. I always thought it was a work when I was [watching], when they were on. But I liked those a lot even though I thought they were fake. Once I found out it was real, it just brought a whole different level of magic to it, so I would love to see something like that come back again.”

On what flavor of changes he predicts will be seen from WWE: “I think they’ll start bringing some old school stuff back. I mean, Triple H is a true student of the game. He’s a historian; he knows everything there is to know about wrestling.”