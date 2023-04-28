Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes WWE Is Retelling ‘Hard Times’ Story Through Cody Rhodes

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks that WWE is trying to put a new spin on the Dusty Rhodes “Hard Times” promo with Cody Rhodes. Prinze recently spoke on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast and related how a friend of his explained is theory that Triple H is mirroring Cody’s current arc with his father’s famous storyline.

Rhodes recalled that his friend said (per Wrestling Inc, “‘You know how Triple H is a historian of wrestling?’ He said, ‘What if they’re re-doing the Dusty Rhodes ‘Hard Times’ story, but with Cody this time around.'”

Prinze continued, “Dusty was chasing Ric’s championship … and he couldn’t climb the mountain, because people kept killing him along the way.” He explained how that compares to Cody’s storyline and how he was defeated by Reigns, and is now sidetracked with Brock Lesnar after Lesnar attacked him the night after WrestleMania.

Cody will battle Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6th.