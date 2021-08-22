FSW vs. GCW Results: Nick Gage & AJ Gray Team Up, More

Future Stars of Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling teamed up for their FSW vs. GCW show last night, with Nick Gage and AJ Gray partnering in the main event. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Jai Vidal def. Eli Everfly and Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne and Tre Lamar

* No DQ: Remy Marcel def. Atticus Cogar

* Effy defeats Disco Inferno

I'm sure everyone was jealous of this young man giving @EFFYlives the deep lap hug. #FSWVSGCW pic.twitter.com/esZqoUtkmq — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) August 21, 2021

* Team GCW (Jimmy Lloyd, Juicy Finau, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. Team FSW (Graves, Gregory Sharpe, Jakob Austin Young & Toa Liona)

* Allie Katch def. Sandra Moone

* Chris Bey def. Starboy Charlie

* AJ Gray & Nick Gage def. Cut Throat Cody & Funny Bone