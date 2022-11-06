– At yesterday’s NJPW Battle Autumn ’22 event, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) successfully defended their titles against The United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan). After the match, New Japan English broadcast commentator Kevin Kelly had high praise for the reigning champs.

Kelly wrote in response to a fan on Twitter, “Thank you! I love tag team wrestling and no one does it better than @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR #njautumn”

FTR’s Dax Harwood also had high praise for Kelly. He responded, “Legit the best commentator in the game today. The perfect mix of sports perspective and entertainment all while getting the talent over. You’re a truly one of a kind, Kevin. I’m lucky to have you calling our matches.” You can view that exchange below:

