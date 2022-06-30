Full Guest Lineup Revealed For The Gathering III

The Gathering III takes place in August in Charlotte, and the full guest lineup has been revealed. TMart promotions has announced the full lineup for the event, which runs from August 4th through the 7th at the University Hilton.

The event will feature a VIP Superticket that allows purchasers two autographs from each of the following: Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, Eddie Sharkey (first ever convention appearance), Paul Ellering, Haku, Francine, Tito Santana, Jacques Rougeau, The Beverly Brothers, Ricky Morton, Shane Douglas, The Sandman, Paul Roma, The Tonga Kid, John Nord, Kim Duk aka Tiger Chung Lee (first ever convention appearance), Nikita Koloff, Marc Mero, Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker (first ever convention appearance), Randy & Bill The Mulkey, Bill Irwin and Bill Apter.

In addition, the following will be vendor guests: Vendor guests announced for the weekend are a newly announced reunion of Ronnie and Jimmy Garvin, Bret Hart, Bill Eadie, Barry Darsow, Col. Robert Parker, Ken Resnick, Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Valiant, Bryan “Adam Bomb” Clarke, Kerry Morton, Scott Norton, Earl Hebner, Fred Ottman, George South, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jimmy Golden aka Bunkhouse Buck, CW Anderson, Anthony Greene, The Powers of Pain, Sam Houston, former Nitro Girls Fyre, Spice, Chae and AC Jazz.

The weekend will feature Q&A sessions with Nikita Koloff, Jeff Jarrett, and Jerry Jarrett, as well as a Tribute Dinner for The Road Warriors and Paul Ellering, The Triple Threat, Nikita Koloff, Bill Apter, Kevin Sullivan and Peggy Lathan.

You can find out more here.