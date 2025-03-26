– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, wrestler and former WWE talent Gable Steveson commented on what’s next for him after his recent loss to NCAA Heavyweight National Championship to Wyatt Hendrickson over the weekend. During the interview, Steveson spoke about possibly transitioning into the realm of MMA. He noted he’s currently being mentored by former UFC champion Jon Jones. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gable Steveson on being mentored by Jon Jones: “Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready, making sure that I can see punches and make sure that I’m comfortable in the cage and comfortable with guys in front of me that are going to throwing these huge haymakers, and getting in and getting out of the way. I got a great mentor right now. I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones…he’s pretty damn good [laughs], and I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction and taking my back and giving me the direction I need. I’m really young, and he’s been there and he’s done that before, so I’m really appreciative of how he’s kind of walked my steps leading into this next chapter, if that’s what it is.”

On potentially talking to UFC President Dana White: “I think that’s the best outlet for amateur wrestlers overall, and I have not spoken to Dana personally. That’s one meeting that I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him. I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out to me and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else. So that’s one meeting that I would love to have and love to see. So if I can get in front of his face and really pitch who I and pitch who he can see and who I will be, I think that would be the greatest thing.”