Gail Kim Making Impact Announcement Tonight, Returning Knockout Teased

Gail Kim will be making a big announcement for Impact later this evening, and a returning Knockout will be with her. Impact has revealed that Kim will be making an announcement in regard to this wekend’s taping on their Facebook page and will be joined by a returning member of the Knockouts division.

Impact is set to tape shows from Friday through Saturday and will be presenting Victory Road (at least a good portion of which has already been taped) on Saturday on Impact! Plus.