Gail Kim Would Come Out Of Retirement For Mickie James

Gail Kim is retired from the ring, but she says she would return for one more match if Mickie James asked. Kim had her last match in 2019 at Impact Rebellion and, during an interview with Lucha Libre Online, said that she would come out of retirement to face James if the Knockouts Champion asked her to.

“I love and respect Mickie James to the highest regard,” Kim said (per Fightful). “If she wanted me to come out of retirement to wrestle her, I would do it, just because I respect her that much. I would just need the time to prepare physically. People are asking, ‘does that mean?’ Listen, you never say never in wrestling. I don’t think I would do what Mickie did, she started at the bottom and worked her way up, that’s a lot of matches to have [laughs]. You never say never to a dream scenario. It could be anything, someone just has to put together the right scenario for it to be something. We’re all wrestlers, we all love it, it’s always inside of us somewhere. We put it to bed, but sometimes a little something comes up.”

James won the title from Jordynne Grace at Impact Hard to Kill in a Career vs. Title match.