Gangrel Set to Compete at MLW Kings of Colosseum

Gangrel is set for a match at MLW Kings of Colosseum this weekend. MLW announced on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus will face Budd Heavy at the show, which takes place on Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will be a taping for MLW: Fusion.

The full announcement reads:

Gangrel is coming to Philly this Friday the 13th

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Beware! This Friday the 13 Gangrel has vowed to wreak havoc when the “Vampire Warrior” crosses Swanson and Ritner and enters the home of blood, sweat and violence.

Forming a new brood known as Strange Sangre, Gangrel will face one of Philly’s most beloved underdogs in Budd Heavy. But does Budd have the intestinal fortitude for facing down the sinister leader of Strange Sangre?

Carving up foreheads since debuting earlier this year, Gangrel’s sickle has become the talk of MLW. Now the legendary brawler has set his sights on his next victim.

Heavy, a beer guzzling brawler, will have to throw everything at Gangrel to have a chance against the bloodletting Gangrel.

Will Gangrel bury another victim as he conjures up more momentum in MLW? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

* nZo vs. Lince Dorado

* The debut of the Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

* World Tag Team Championship 3-Way: Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

* National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

* Matt Cross vs. ACH

* World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

* Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro

* The return of Los Maximos!

* Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* Davey Richards

* Cesar Duran

* The Sandman

* The Blue Meanie

* Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.