GCW Going And Going Full Results 11.17.2023: Mike Bailey vs. Joey Janela Headliner Match, More

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Game Changer Wrestling

The Going And Going show was hosted on November 17 by Game Changer Wrestling in Seattle, WA. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

* Jordan Oliver defeated Alec Price

* Maki Itoh defeated Nicole Matthews

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Sawyer Wreck goes to a no contest.

* GCW Tag Team Title Bout: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated Jimmy Lloyd & Sawyer Wreck and Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) and The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)

* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Latigo) defeated Aramis, Laredo Kid & Rey Horus

* Santana Jackson defeated Matt Cardona (w/ Steph De Lander)

* Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) defeated Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

* GCW World Title Bout: Blake Christian defeated Schaff

* Joey Janela defeated Mike Bailey

