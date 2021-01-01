GCW Good Riddance Results 12.31.20: G-Raver vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver vs. ACH, More

GCW ushered in the new year with its Good Riddance event on Dec. 31 at The Carousel Room At The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are the results from the show (via Fightful):

* Tre Lamar defeated Levi Everett

* 1 Called Manders defeated Ellis Taylor

* Holidead defeated Willow Nightingale

* Crazy Tough Enemies (Joshua Bishop & Matthew Justice) and Ironbeast (KTB & Shane Mercer) fought to a double pinfall

* Treehouse Lee defeated Saieve Al Sabah

* Atticus Cogar (w/ Gregory Iron) defeated Elayna Black

* Lee Moriarty defeated Calvin Tankman

* SHLAK defeated 1 Called Manders

* Jordan Oliver defeated ACH

* Blake Christian defeated Allie Kat and Chris Dickinson and Cole Radrick and Effy and Mance Warner

* I Quit Match: G-Raver defeated Jimmy Lloyd