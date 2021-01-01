wrestling / News
GCW Good Riddance Results 12.31.20: G-Raver vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver vs. ACH, More
GCW ushered in the new year with its Good Riddance event on Dec. 31 at The Carousel Room At The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are the results from the show (via Fightful):
* Tre Lamar defeated Levi Everett
* 1 Called Manders defeated Ellis Taylor
* Holidead defeated Willow Nightingale
* Crazy Tough Enemies (Joshua Bishop & Matthew Justice) and Ironbeast (KTB & Shane Mercer) fought to a double pinfall
* Treehouse Lee defeated Saieve Al Sabah
* Atticus Cogar (w/ Gregory Iron) defeated Elayna Black
* Lee Moriarty defeated Calvin Tankman
* SHLAK defeated 1 Called Manders
* Jordan Oliver defeated ACH
* Blake Christian defeated Allie Kat and Chris Dickinson and Cole Radrick and Effy and Mance Warner
* I Quit Match: G-Raver defeated Jimmy Lloyd
CLOUT CUTTER!!! @TheJordanOliver #GoodRiddance @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2dSfjV83ai pic.twitter.com/yeWKwyiqcc
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 1, 2021
AHHHH!!! @StaySickGRAVER vaults off the post and drives Lloyd through a door! #GoodRiddance @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2dSfjV83ai pic.twitter.com/QMx7WvDCgY
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 1, 2021
HAPPY MOTHERFUCKIN’ NEW YEARS, BAYBEEEEEEEEEEEE
SAYONARA 2020 🖕#GoodRiddance pic.twitter.com/Uu5utTjfg6
— Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) January 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW
- Kevin Kelly On Writing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Relationship, Steve Austin & Brian Pillman Home Invasion
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Trouble Picking New Winner After Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist
- Sean Waltman Says His Bronco Buster Move Was Banned in WCW