GCW Lucha De Explosivos Full Results 08.13.2023: Damian 666, Miedo Extremo, Ciclope vs. Lider, Murdoch, Bentley Headliner, More
The GCW Lucha de Explosivos show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on August 13 in Tijuana, Mexico. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling News Net) and find some highlights below.
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Bobby Flaco, Rob Shit, Brayden Toon and Ultimo Maldito
* GCW World Championship Title Match: Blake Christian defeated Calibus
* Xtreme Tiger defeated Leon Slater
* Arez defeated Baby Extreme
* Arkangel Divino (w/ Psicosis) defeated Joey Janela
* Exploding Deathmatch Bout: Damian 666, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope defeated Joe Lider, John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley
Hecho en México from @ArezStrange!#GCWExplosivos @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/LuecDaD42K pic.twitter.com/Hmdwc7Unj7
— Rob (@HeyImRob) August 15, 2023
#GCWExplosivos @GCWrestling_ I was there las nigth and now ejoying it on Fite TV. pic.twitter.com/dyC7mpsjIA
— CristianLM (@Cristia91101607) August 14, 2023
.@_BlakeChristian springboards into a handspring cutter!#GCWExplosivos @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/LuecDaD42K pic.twitter.com/CfruM6szus
— Rob (@HeyImRob) August 14, 2023
Joe Lider sends @ciclopeoriginal for a ride. #GCWExplosivos @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/LuecDaD42K pic.twitter.com/OAUXCxI9aj
— Rob (@HeyImRob) August 15, 2023
