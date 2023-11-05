wrestling / News
GCW Please, Buddy Full Results 11.03.2023: The Second Gear Rejects vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos Headliner, More
The Please, Buddy show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on November 3rd in Sauget, IL. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian defeated Warhorse
* Triple Threat Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Alec Price and Man Like DeReiss
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) defeated Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Maki Itoh defeated Shazza McKenzie
* Gringo Loco defeated Mike Bailey
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
* Santana Jackson defeats Dan The Dad
* Six Way Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Adrian Alanis and Bobby Flaco and Brayden Toon and Jeffrey John and KLD
* Masha Slamovich defeated Joey Janela
* Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) defeated Charli Evans & Everett Connors
* Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated The Second Gear Rejects (1 Called Manders, John Wayne Murdoch & Mance Warner)
BIG cannonball off the stage from @_BlakeChristian! #GCWPlease @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2v1XF48puz pic.twitter.com/4nGkofocsG
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 4, 2023
Bitch.😡 #GCWPlease pic.twitter.com/TCxUbmNesF
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) November 4, 2023
this man tried to hurt me @kevinxku #gcwplease pic.twitter.com/VbOfqfkgB3
— EFFY! エフィー (@EFFYlives) November 4, 2023
I have 0 idea what to call this but it looked sick as hell #GCWPlease @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY
▶️https://t.co/2v1XF48puz pic.twitter.com/twfOj7cCgD
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 4, 2023