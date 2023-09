GCW Say You Will Full Results 09.01.2023: Nick Gage vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Headliner, More

The GCW Say You Will show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on September 1 in Hoffman Estates, IL. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find some highlights below.

* Jordan Oliver defeated 1 Called Manders and Adam Priest and Brayden Toon and Fuego Del Sol and Jimmy Lloyd

* Mike Bailey defeated Mance Warner

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

* Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita defeated Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Joey Janela defeated Lash LeRoux

* Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Alec Price & Cole Radrick

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian defeated Francesco Akira

* Tony Deppen defeated Gringo Loco

* Colt Cabana & Swoggle defeated John Wayne Murdoch & Tony Deppen

* El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Nick Gage

Alec Price has been studying Bang and Matthews offense #GCWYouWill pic.twitter.com/AgypY6NFrM — Cheapheat Spotfest (@NathynwithaY) September 2, 2023