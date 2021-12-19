Georgia Smith Says Owen Hart Screenplay Is In The Works, Shares Opinion on AEW’s Owen Hart Cup

In an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show (h/t WrestlingInc), Georgia Smith (daughter of the British Bulldog) spoke about AEW’s upcoming Owen Hart Cup as well as a screenplay about Owen that is in the works. Her comments are below.

On AEW’s Owen Hart Cup: “I think it’s really cool to see him honored and recognized which is what wrestling fans, and obviously our family, has been wanting for so long. I feel bad that after he died, he was erased. You know Owen, he did love what he did and it was a part of his life, all throughout his life. I’m glad he is being recognized. Obviously, with WWE, that was a no-go, and AEW is obviously the next best thing. Chris Jericho has got a good relationship with Martha and if merchandise and things can come out through AEW, then that’s great.

“It’s just kind of unfortunate. Because all of Owen’s stuff he did and what he was known for was WWE, and obviously, they can’t do that. But they’re going to make it work. I feel like this is a positive thing overall for Owen and his immediate family, and for AEW. He’s celebrated and it’s unfortunate, as well. I don’t know how much of my Hart family will be involved with that. But it’s happening and kudos to all of them for making it work, and Owen Hart is back in wrestling in some capacity.”

On a potential Owen Hart screenplay: “There is a British screenwriter, he was actually in a movie with Wade Barrett, like a UK film it came out like a year ago. But him and I have been connecting. He actually saw Owen live at that One Night Only in Birmingham and he’s just always been a massive fan, and he’s always writing projects and screenplays. He’s done bits in movies and series and stuff, and his name is Sam Benjamin. He was like, ‘I want to help you do this.’ I was trying to get WWE involved with it last year and their Studios just said, ‘We don’t really do biopics.’”

On doing an Owen Hart series instead of a movie: “I was like, you know what? ‘Now is the best time to kind of do it. We’ve done all this, so much has happened now. Things are getting back to normal and now is the time to do it.’ I think with my dad, I don’t think it’s going to be like a movie. What I envision in my mind, I think it’s going to be like a series, maybe like a 10-part series. Maybe it would have more seasons, I am not sure. But my dad obviously, as you guys know, he’s had so many things that have happened. You can’t put that and condense it in a two-hour movie.

“Even with Icons and with their content, I have no idea how they’re going to put that in like an hour and a half. I don’t know. WWE will make it work, though. So him and I are at the early stages of it. He’s written page one and that’s starting off at Wembley Stadium. Then he takes you back to him growing up and all of that. So, that’s kind of where we are at right now with it.”