Giulia Has Reportedly Agreed To Join WWE

Fightful Select reports that former STARDOM wrestler Giulia has agreed to join WWE, following her appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The plan is that she will finish our her current dates, including a stint in Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion. However, she could start with NXT at any time. She is still in the US as Ogawa went back to Japan on his own today. It was said that WWE offered more money than AEW in this case, as there was more interest from WWE than AEW. Giulia did not attempt to get an agent after leaving STARDOM. It’s believed that William Regal was a big part of the negotiations, as was Ogawa.

When she appeared at Stand and Deliver, she was rushed to her seat under a cloak. It was said that she was “overwhelmed” by the crowd’s response. She also attended Wrestlemania 40, both backstage and in the crowd. She wore credentials that said she was a “performer.”