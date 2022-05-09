wrestling / News

GLCW And BTW Results 05.07.22: The Hardy Boyz, Chris Masters, Ken Anderson

May 9, 2022
Great Lakes Championship Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling hosted an event on May 7 from Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Check out the full results (per Fightful) below:

* Dustin Jackson (w/ Kal Herro) def. Ryan Kross

* Omar Amir & TW3 def. Drew Hernandez & Luke Anderson

* BTW Heavyweight Championship: Danny Miles (c) def. Joey Avalon

* GLCW Heavyweight Championship: Backwoods Brown (c) def. The System

* Penta El Zero M def. Tony Gunn

* OVW Women’s Championship: Leila Grey (c) def. Rayvin Raddix

* The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) def. Chris Masters & Ken Anderson

