GLCW And BTW Results 05.07.22: The Hardy Boyz, Chris Masters, Ken Anderson
Great Lakes Championship Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling hosted an event on May 7 from Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Check out the full results (per Fightful) below:
* Dustin Jackson (w/ Kal Herro) def. Ryan Kross
* Omar Amir & TW3 def. Drew Hernandez & Luke Anderson
* BTW Heavyweight Championship: Danny Miles (c) def. Joey Avalon
* GLCW Heavyweight Championship: Backwoods Brown (c) def. The System
* Penta El Zero M def. Tony Gunn
* OVW Women’s Championship: Leila Grey (c) def. Rayvin Raddix
* The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) def. Chris Masters & Ken Anderson
