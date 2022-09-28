Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing

Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On how important it was to have that different aura around him: “Oh, it meant everything for me to be different. It’s been documented a million times and I’ll be the first person to say it: I’m not a chain wrestler. I never aspired to be, I don’t have a wrestling background. I have a martial arts background, I have a football background, and so I applied my senses and my techniques in my background and informed a character. I mean, quite obviously the UFC was huge at that point, and it was getting nothing but bigger. It was gonna be the biggest thing going. It was giving professional wrestling a run for its money. And I figured I’d combine the two and everything I’d worked on throughout the years, and come up with this character. And I wanted to be completely different.”

On what he was trying to accomplish with the character: “I knew I would feel the wrath of all the wrestling fans, and all the American wrestling fans in that I wasn’t the chain wrestler, I wasn’t the guy that came out and did sequential moves. I was the guy that came out and just ate you and left. And I wanted to emulate what Mike Tyson did in the world of boxing. And I think that I completed my task pretty well. I wanted to be the guy that no matter what had happened prior, you had to sit down and take two to five to eight minutes of your time and be solely invested on what’s on the screen. And I think I accomplished that.”

