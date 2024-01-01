Goldberg On Which Match He Wanted To Lose During WCW Undefeated Streak

Goldberg went an unprecedented 173-0 during in WCW, but recently noted there was one match he wanted to lose during that time. In an interview with Steve and Captain Evil (via Wresting Inc), Goldberg said he had no say in his wins and losses and even wanted to lose one of the matches in the streak. The opponent was Bobby Eaton, and it was on an untelevised house show.

He said: “No, I was never in the situation where I made a call. The fact is that they never paid me enough money to also be a producer. It was his birthday and we were doing a House Show and I wanted him to beat me on his birthday in the middle of The Streak and they wouldn’t let me and I had no idea why!”

He said he later realized the news of the loss would have got out eventually and ruined his character at the time.