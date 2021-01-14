Good Brothers Make In-Ring AEW Debut on Dynamite (Clips)

The Good Brothers had their first match in AEW on this week’s show, teaming up with Kenny Omega. Tonight’s episode saw Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson team up with Omega to face the Varsity Blondes and Kenny Limelight. The match saw Omega and the Brothers beat their opponents handily, with Limelight being pinned after a Magic Killer. You can see clips from the match below.

Omega and the Good Brothers are teaming at this Saturday’s Impact Hard to Kill to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

