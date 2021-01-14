wrestling / News
Good Brothers Make In-Ring AEW Debut on Dynamite (Clips)
The Good Brothers had their first match in AEW on this week’s show, teaming up with Kenny Omega. Tonight’s episode saw Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson team up with Omega to face the Varsity Blondes and Kenny Limelight. The match saw Omega and the Brothers beat their opponents handily, with Limelight being pinned after a Magic Killer. You can see clips from the match below.
Omega and the Good Brothers are teaming at this Saturday’s Impact Hard to Kill to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.
Did that really just happen?! 😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HSmRN0XsQY
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 14, 2021
The Good Brothers are in action?! @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG have inserted themselves into this six-man tag-team match!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/M8QQzARLeO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
'The Elite' so far is running the show in this six-man tag-team match!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/E6kcDtV63I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
Greetings and salutations from @MachineGunKA! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/MrV7AA7asf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) January 14, 2021
Regardless of the opponent, these guys go off #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JkvAf8uVdw
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 14, 2021
