Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Make WWE Smackdown Debuts

The new talent called up NXT is making themselves known on Smackdown with Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre & Isla all debuting this week. Friday’s episode saw Waller appear backstage with Adam Pearce and get a slot for his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect next week. Meanwhile, Fyre and Dawn, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, appeared in a few segments backstage with their titles.

Waller will speak with the winner of tonight’s World Heavyweight Title semifinal match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley on next week’s show.

