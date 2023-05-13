wrestling / News

Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Make WWE Smackdown Debuts

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grayson Waller WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The new talent called up NXT is making themselves known on Smackdown with Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre & Isla all debuting this week. Friday’s episode saw Waller appear backstage with Adam Pearce and get a slot for his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect next week. Meanwhile, Fyre and Dawn, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, appeared in a few segments backstage with their titles.

Waller will speak with the winner of tonight’s World Heavyweight Title semifinal match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley on next week’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alba Fyre, Grayson Waller, Isla Dawn, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading