Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight Roman Reigns is back, so presumably something of interest will happen. The Bloodline has moved more or less away from feuding with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens now that the Usos lost the rematch but Solo Sikoa pinned Matt Riddle at Backlash in the six man tag team match. But the story has shifted to being almost entirely insular, with the Usos having now failed the Tribal Chief more than once and Solo Sikoa looking poised to take them out at a moments notice. If that angle has legs they’ll start working it here. The big narrative for the evening will be the Smackdown half of the tournament to crown the first World Heavyweight Champion at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory and Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles happening, then the winners face off with the winner of all of that taking on Seth Rollins for the big gold belt. Why Smackdown has part in a tournament to crown a RAW exclusive champion is just one of those mysteries I guess. Also on the card Bayley and Dakota Kai challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the women’s tag team titles as that scene looks to gain something approximating momentum after the injuries to Ronda Rousey and Shanya Baszler derailed things. Anyway that’s what they’ve officially announced, so let’s get to the action.

We’re jumping into action pretty quickly, as here comes Edge as the only one from our first match who gets an entrance.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Match: Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

Rey and AJ jump Edge with strikes right away, then AJ eats an elbow from Rey. Everyone trades roll ups before Edge boots AJ and elbows Rey. Rey sends Edge to the apron and lands a kick, but here’s AJ to complicate thing and we get a series of catapult spots then Edge hits a flapjack dropping AJ on Rey then hits an Edge-O-Matic onto AJ for a 2 count. Edge keeps building momentum, he boots Rey to the floor but AJ then hits a striking combination on him. Rey comes back into the ring and eats a tilt a whirl backbreaker from AJ. Edge gets clotheslined out of the ring by AJ. Rey hits the ropes and hits a couple of head scissors to both AJ and Edge. AJ eats a kick from Rey, then Rey tries a springboard crossbody to Edge but Edge catches him, boots AJ, then hits a fall away slam onto Rey. Edge sets for a Spear but both Rey and AJ kick him. Rey hits a Code Red onto Edge but only a 2 count. Rey and AJ square off, AJ lands a kick then sends Rey into Edge on the floor, and baseball slides Edge making Edge DDT Rey on the floor and sending us to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: